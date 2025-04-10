sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 10th 2025, 14:29 IST

MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025 Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Direct Link to Download

MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025: Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official portal. Check how to download.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025 Released
MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025 Released | Image: File Photo

MHT CET Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has issued the MHT Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025  admit card for the Physics, Chemistry, and Maths (PCM) group today, April 10, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official portal — cetcell.mahacet.org. 

Candidates can download their MHT CET 2025 PCM admit card by entering their application number and password. The hall ticket contains important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date and time, exam centre address, photograph, signature, and key instructions to be followed on the day of the exam.  

MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download  

Step 1: Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.  

Step 2: Click on the link for MHT CET 2025 PCM Group Admit Card.  

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.  

Step 4: Check all the details on the admit card carefully and download it for future use.   

Step 5: If you notice any mistakes or errors on the hall ticket, contact the Maharashtra CET Cell immediately for correction.   

Direct Link to Download - MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025 

About MHT CET PCM Exam 2025:  

The MHT CET 2025 for the PCM group will be conducted from April 19 to 27, 2025, with no paper scheduled on April 24. This entrance exam is a key step for students seeking admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, technology, and pharmacy across top institutions in Maharashtra.

The exam will be held in online mode (Computer-Based Test) at various centres within the state and at selected locations outside Maharashtra. It will feature multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with each subject carrying 100 marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Published April 10th 2025, 14:28 IST

