MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025 Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Direct Link to Download

MHT CET Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has issued the MHT Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025 admit card for the Physics, Chemistry, and Maths (PCM) group today, April 10, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official portal — cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates can download their MHT CET 2025 PCM admit card by entering their application number and password. The hall ticket contains important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date and time, exam centre address, photograph, signature, and key instructions to be followed on the day of the exam.

MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the link for MHT CET 2025 PCM Group Admit Card.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 4: Check all the details on the admit card carefully and download it for future use.

Step 5: If you notice any mistakes or errors on the hall ticket, contact the Maharashtra CET Cell immediately for correction.

About MHT CET PCM Exam 2025:

The MHT CET 2025 for the PCM group will be conducted from April 19 to 27, 2025, with no paper scheduled on April 24. This entrance exam is a key step for students seeking admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, technology, and pharmacy across top institutions in Maharashtra.