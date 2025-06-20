MHT CET 3-Year LLB Result 2025 Out Today at cetcell.mahacet.org, Know How to Check | Image: File Photo

MHT CET 3-Year LLB Result 2025: The Maharashtra State CET Cell has announced the MHT CET Law 2025 result for the 3-year LLB programme today, June 20. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

To access the MHT CET 2025 scorecard PDF, candidates need to log in using their application ID and password. The scorecard will include details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, total marks, subject-wise scores, rank, qualifying status, and other relevant information.

Initially, the MAH LLB CET (3-Year) result was scheduled to be released on June 17. However, in a notice issued on the same day, the CET Cell announced that the result would now be declared on June 20 instead.

MHT CET 3-Year LLB Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Log in using your registered email ID and password.

Step 3: Click on the “Scorecard” link.

Step 4: Your MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy for future reference.

About MAH LLB CET 3-Year Exam 2025:

The MAH LLB CET 3-Year 2025 exam included a single paper divided into four sections: Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, and English.