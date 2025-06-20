West Bengal JEE Result 2025 to Be Out Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in, Here's How to Download Rank Card | Image: File Photo

WB JEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is preparing to release the WBJEE Result 2025, eagerly awaited by thousands of candidates who took the state-level entrance exam. Once declared, candidates will be able to download their rank cards from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2025 result will display the scores and ranks secured by candidates in the entrance examination. To view and download the result or rank card, candidates must enter their WBJEE 2025 application number and date of birth.

The WBJEE marksheet will include important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, overall rank, total marks obtained, and subject-wise scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

West Bengal JEE Rank Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “WBJEE 2025 Result” or “Download Rank Card”.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password or date of birth, and the captcha code.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ or ‘Login’ button to access your dashboard.

Step 5: Your WBJEE 2025 rank card will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

About WBJEE Exam 2025: