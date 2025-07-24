TN 10th, 12th Supply Results 2025 to Be Out Soon at tnresults.nic.in, Check Details Here

TN 10th, 12th Supply Results 2025 to Be Out Soon | Image: File Photo

Tamil Nadu Supplementary Results 2025: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is all set to release the TN Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 12 (HSC) Supplementary Results 2025 in the coming days. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can access their marks memos online at the official results portal at tnresults.nic.in.

To view their Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th supplementary results for 2025, students will be required to input their date of birth, registration number, and a captcha code into the login portal.

Based on previous patterns, the Class 12 supplementary results are expected to be announced towards the end of July 2025, with the Class 10 supplementary results potentially being released a little sooner.

Tamil Nadu Supply Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official Tamil Nadu Board website at tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link titled "TN HSC +2 Supplementary Result 2025".

Step 3: You will need to enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Result 2025 will then be displayed.

Step 5: Download your marks memo for future reference.

About Tamil Nadu Supply Exams 2025:

The Tamil Nadu HSC Supplementary Examinations 2025 were held from June 25 to July 2, 2025, catering to students who were unsuccessful in one or more subjects during the main examination. Additionally, the TN Board conducted the Tamil Nadu SSLC supplementary exam between July 4 and July 10, 2025.