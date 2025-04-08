MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025 Expected to Release Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org, Know How to Download

MHT CET 2025 PCM Hall Ticket: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra , is preparing to release the much-anticipated admit cards for the MHT CET 2025 PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group. Candidates who have registered for the exam will soon be able to download their hall tickets from the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

Once released, candidates can download their MHT CET 2025 PCM admit card by entering their application number and password. The hall ticket will contain important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date and time, exam centre address, photograph, signature, and key instructions to be followed on the day of the exam.

MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the link for MHT CET 2025 PCM Group Admit Card.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 4: Check all the details on the admit card carefully and download it for future use.

Step 5: If you notice any mistakes or errors on the hall ticket, contact the Maharashtra CET Cell immediately for correction.

About MHT CET PCM Exam 2025:

The MHT CET 2025 exams for the PCM group are set to be held from April 19 to 27, 2025, with no exam scheduled on April 24. This entrance test is an essential requirement for students who wish to pursue undergraduate programmes in engineering, technology, and pharmacy at well-known institutions across Maharashtra.

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at various centres within the state and selected centres outside Maharashtra. The paper will include multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with each subject carrying a total of 100 marks. There will be no negative marking in the test.