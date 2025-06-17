MHT CET Result 2025 for PCB Batch Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Direct Link Here

MHT CET Result 2025 OUT: The MHT CET 2025 result for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group has been officially announced on June 17, bringing relief to thousands of students across Maharashtra. Candidates who appeared for the exam in April 2025 can now check and download their scorecards from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Now that the results are out, students can begin preparing for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), where seats will be allotted based on merit and preferences. The process includes registration, uploading documents, paying the application fee, release of the merit list, choice filling, and seat allotment.

MHT CET Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for MHT CET 2025 result for the PCB or PCM group.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

About MHT CET Exam 2025:

MHT CET examination was conducted from April 9 to April 17, 2025, for the PCB group, and from April 19 to May 5, 2025, for the PCM group. 301072 candidates were registered for the PCB group. Of these, 282737 candidates appeared in the exam.