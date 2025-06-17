Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • MHT CET Result 2025 for PCB Batch Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Direct Link Here

Updated 17 June 2025 at 11:57 IST

MHT CET Result 2025 for PCB Batch Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Direct Link Here

Maharashtra CET 2025 PCB results are out at cetcell.mahacet.org. Over 2.8 lakh students appeared. CAP admission process begins soon for UG courses in pharmacy, agriculture, and life sciences.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
MHT CET Result 2025 for PCB Batch Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Direct Link Here
MHT CET Result 2025 for PCB Batch Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Direct Link Here | Image: File Photo

MHT CET Result 2025 OUT: The MHT CET 2025 result for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group has been officially announced on June 17, bringing relief to thousands of students across Maharashtra. Candidates who appeared for the exam in April 2025 can now check and download their scorecards from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. 

Now that the results are out, students can begin preparing for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), where seats will be allotted based on merit and preferences. The process includes registration, uploading documents, paying the application fee, release of the merit list, choice filling, and seat allotment. 

MHT CET Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for MHT CET 2025 result for the PCB or PCM group. 

Step 3: Log in using your credentials and click on ‘Submit’. 

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use. 

Direct Link to Check - MHT CET PCB Result 2025

About MHT CET Exam 2025: 

MHT CET examination was conducted from April 9 to April 17, 2025, for the PCB group, and from April 19 to May 5, 2025, for the PCM group. 301072 candidates were registered for the PCB group. Of these, 282737 candidates appeared in the exam. 

Conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, this exam is designed for admissions into undergraduate courses in pharmacy, agriculture, and other life sciences programs offered by colleges in the state.  

ALSO READ: NIOS Class 12 Result 2025 Out for April Session at nios.ac.in, Direct Link to Check Here

Published 17 June 2025 at 11:52 IST