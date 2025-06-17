NIOS Class 12 Result 2025 Out for April Session at nios.ac.in, Direct Link to Check Here | Image: File Photo

NIOS Class 12 Result 2025 OUT: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the Class 12 (Senior Secondary) public exam results for the April 2025 session. Students who appeared for the exams held between April 9 and May 19 can now check their marks on the official website at results.nios.ac.in.

Students can check the NIOS Class 12 result 2025 by entering their enrollment number.

The result will display important details, including subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and the qualifying status in the NIOS Class 12 exams of 2025.

NIOS Class 12 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official NIOS website at nios.ac.in or results.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the Class 12 result.

Step 3: Enter your enrolment number and the captcha code shown on the screen.

Step 4: Your NIOS Class 12 result for 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download your scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

NIOS Class 12 Result 2025: Re-checking and Revaluation

From June 20, students can raise any concerns regarding their results through the official student portal at sdmis.nios.ac.in. If there are any errors or discrepancies, they must be reported within 30 days of the result being declared.

Students who wish to apply for re-checking or revaluation must do so within 15 days from the result declaration date.

Additionally, if any correction is required in the NIOS Class 12 result, students must apply within 30 days. A fee of Rs. 50 will be charged for each correction request.

About NIOS Class 12 Exam 2025: