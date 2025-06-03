MHT CET Result Date 2025 Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Details Here

MHT CET Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has announced the expected date for the MHT CET 2025 results. Students who appeared for the exam can look forward to their results being declared on June 16, 2025, for both PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) groups. This information was shared on the official MAHACET website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Maharashtra State CET Cell has announced the expected result dates for various courses, including MHT CET (PCB and PCM) and the three-year LLB programme. The results for MHT CET PCB and PCM are likely to be declared on June 16, 2025, while the three-year LLB results are expected on June 17, 2025.

Along with these dates, the CET Cell has also shared the tentative result schedule for other courses. Additionally, the final answer key for MHT CET 2025 has been released.

MHT CET 2025: Check Schedule Here

Course Name Result Date BBCA, BBA, BMS, BBM-CET 4 June 2025 LLB 5-year-CET 4 June 2025 BDesign-CET 9 June 2025 MHT-CET-PCM 16 June 2025 MHT-CET-PCB 16 June 2025 LLB 3-year-CET 17 June 2025

MHT CET Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘MHT CET 2025 Result’ based on your group (PCM or PCB).

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth, or password.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download your scorecard and print a copy for future use.

MH CET 3-Year LLB Scorecard 2025: Details to Check

The MH CET 3-year LLB scorecard will include the following information:

Candidate’s Name

Registration Number

Name of the Course (e.g. MH CET Law – 3-Year or 5-Year, as applicable)

Raw Score

Normalised Score

MHT CET Result 2025: What’s Next?