Updated 3 June 2025 at 11:01 IST

MHT CET Result Date 2025 Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Details Here

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2025 results for PCB and PCM will be announced on June 16; LLB 3-year results on June 17. Final answer key is out—counselling details to follow. Check results at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
MHT CET Result Date 2025 Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Details Here | Image: File Photo

MHT CET Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has announced the expected date for the MHT CET 2025 results. Students who appeared for the exam can look forward to their results being declared on June 16, 2025, for both PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) groups. This information was shared on the official MAHACET website at cetcell.mahacet.org. 

The Maharashtra State CET Cell has announced the expected result dates for various courses, including MHT CET (PCB and PCM) and the three-year LLB programme. The results for MHT CET PCB and PCM are likely to be declared on June 16, 2025, while the three-year LLB results are expected on June 17, 2025. 

Along with these dates, the CET Cell has also shared the tentative result schedule for other courses. Additionally, the final answer key for MHT CET 2025 has been released. 

MHT CET 2025: Check Schedule Here

Course NameResult Date
BBCA, BBA, BMS, BBM-CET4 June 2025
LLB 5-year-CET4 June 2025
BDesign-CET9 June 2025
MHT-CET-PCM16 June 2025
MHT-CET-PCB16 June 2025
LLB 3-year-CET17 June 2025

MHT CET Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org 

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘MHT CET 2025 Result’ based on your group (PCM or PCB). 

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth, or password. 

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Download your scorecard and print a copy for future use. 

MH CET 3-Year LLB Scorecard 2025: Details to Check 

The MH CET 3-year LLB scorecard will include the following information: 

  • Candidate’s Name 
  • Registration Number 
  • Name of the Course (e.g. MH CET Law – 3-Year or 5-Year, as applicable) 
  • Raw Score 
  • Normalised Score 

MHT CET Result 2025: What’s Next? 

Once the MH CET Law results are announced, candidates will need to take part in the counselling process. A separate notification will be issued for this. During counselling, candidates must choose their preferred colleges for admission. 

Published 3 June 2025 at 10:59 IST