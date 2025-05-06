MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Declared at mpbse.nic.in, Check Pass Percentage, Toppers and Direct Link Here

Updated May 6th 2025, 10:28 IST
MP Board Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh ( MPBSE ) has announced the MP board 10th and 12th results today, May 6, 2024. Students who appeared for the MP Board Secondary (Class 10) and MP Board High School (Class 12) exams can check their results on the official websites at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mpresults.nic.in.
The state government has introduced the ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’ scheme, which gives students a second chance to appear for the exams if they are unable to pass the main board examinations.
The overall pass percentage for the MPBSE Class 12 results this year stands at 74.48%, showing a noticeable improvement compared to last year’s 64.49%.
Priyal Dwivedi from Satha district has topped the MP Board Class 12 exams 2025, achieving an outstanding score of 492 out of 500.
Step 1: Go to the official website at jagranjosh.com/results
Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number and email address.
Step 3: Click on the link that says, ‘ Board Exam Result ’.
Step 4: On the next page, choose your board – MPBSE.
Step 5: Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number (as mentioned on your MP Board admit card).
Step 6: Once the results are announced, your MP Board Result will be sent to your registered mobile number and email address.
The MP Board Class 10 exams were conducted from February 27 to March 21, in a single shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The examinations began with the Hindi paper and concluded with the Science paper.
Similarly, the Class 12 board exams were held from February 25 to March 25, also in the morning shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.
Practical exams for school students took place between February 10 and March 15 at their respective schools. Meanwhile, self-study candidates appeared for their practical exams at designated centres from 25 February to March 25.
Published May 6th 2025, 10:23 IST