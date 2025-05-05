MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 Expected to Be OUT Tomorrow, Here's How to Check

sb.scorecardresearch
Putin Backs India's Fight | CBSE Results 2025 | IPL 2025 | Ajaz Khan In Hot Water | Trump's Tariff War Escalates | Pahalgam Terror Attack
Updated May 5th 2025, 17:33 IST

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025
MP Board Result 2025: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) class 10th and 12th results can be released tomorrow on May 6, 2025. The board will soon issue a notification in this regard. Students who appeared for the exam can download their marksheet through the official website at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in. 

The MP board Class 10 and 12 scorecards can be viewed by entering their name or roll number on the official result portal. The MP Board Results are first announced in a press conference. After that, the students will be able to access the results through an activated link. 

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Where to Check 

MP Board Exam 2025 Result. You can check your MP Board 10th, 12th Marksheet 2025 by visiting the official websites given below: 

mpresults.nic.in 

Mpbse.nic.in 

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official MP Board website at mpbse.nic.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for MP Board Class 10th Result 2025 or Class 12th Result 2025. 

Step 3: Enter your login details as required. 

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Download and save a copy of your result for future reference. 

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to Check via SMS 

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone. 

  • For Class 10: Type MPBSE10 followed by a space and your Roll Number. 
  • For Class 12: Type MPBSE12 followed by a space and your Roll Number. 

Step 3: Send the message to 56263. 

Step 4: You will receive your MP Board Result 2025 as an SMS on your phone. 

MP Board 10th, 12th Exam 2025: 

This year, the MP Board Class 10 exams were held from 27 February to 21 March, and the Class 12 exams concluded on 4 April. To pass the MP Board exams, students must score a minimum of 33% in both the theory and practical components of each subject. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Result 2025 Live Updates: Class 10th, 12th Results on results.cbse.nic.in, Result Dates Here

Published May 5th 2025, 17:33 IST