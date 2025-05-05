MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 Expected to Be OUT Tomorrow, Here's How to Check

MP Board Result 2025: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) class 10th and 12th results can be released tomorrow on May 6, 2025. The board will soon issue a notification in this regard. Students who appeared for the exam can download their marksheet through the official website at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

The MP board Class 10 and 12 scorecards can be viewed by entering their name or roll number on the official result portal. The MP Board Results are first announced in a press conference. After that, the students will be able to access the results through an activated link.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Where to Check

MP Board Exam 2025 Result. You can check your MP Board 10th, 12th Marksheet 2025 by visiting the official websites given below:

mpresults.nic.in

Mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official MP Board website at mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for MP Board Class 10th Result 2025 or Class 12th Result 2025.

Step 3: Enter your login details as required.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save a copy of your result for future reference.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

For Class 10: Type MPBSE10 followed by a space and your Roll Number.

For Class 12: Type MPBSE12 followed by a space and your Roll Number.

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

Step 4: You will receive your MP Board Result 2025 as an SMS on your phone.

MP Board 10th, 12th Exam 2025: