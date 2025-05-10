MP Board 10th, 12th Second Exam 2025 Registration Open at mponline.gov.in, Know How to Apply | Image: File Photo

MP Board Second Exam 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has started the registration process for the Class 10 and 12 Second Exam 2025. Students who wish to take the exam can register online by visiting the official website at mponline.gov.in.

Starting from the 2024–25 academic session, the Madhya Pradesh Board has replaced the supplementary exam with a second exam for students who either fail or are absent in any subject of the main MP Board Exam 2025. Students must complete and submit the application form for the Class 10 and 12 second exam by May 21, 2025.

MP Board 10th, 12th Second Exam 2025: Application Fee

Students wishing to appear for the MP Board Class 10 or 12 Second Exam 2025 must fill out the online application form and pay the required fee.

Those appearing for just one subject will need to pay Rs 500. If applying for two subjects, the fee will be Rs 1,000. For three or four subjects, the fee increases to ₹1,500. Students planning to appear for more than four subjects must pay Rs 2,000.

MP Board 10th, 12th Second Exam 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the 'Exam/Enrol Forms' section.

Step 3: Click on ‘Form 10th/12th’ and choose ‘Second Exam Form 2025’.

Step 4: Enter all the required details, such as your roll number and the subjects you wish to appear for.

Step 5: Pay the application fee using any available online payment option.

Step 6: Submit the form and download or print the acknowledgement for future use.

MP Board 10th, 12th Second Exam 2025: Date

The MP Board Class 10 and 12 second exams for 2025 are set to begin on June 17. The Class 10 exams will commence with Hindi on June 17, followed by Urdu on June 18. The final exam for Class 10, Social Science, will take place on June 26.