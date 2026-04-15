MP Board Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Stream-Wise Toppers Announced, Girls Outshine Boys Again

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially declared the Class 12 results for 2026 on April 15, ending weeks of anticipation for lakhs of students across the state. The board has released the stream-wise merit list showcasing the top performers.

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 76.01%, marking an improvement over last year’s 74.48%. Once again, girls outperformed boys, with a pass rate of 79.41% compared to 72.39% among male students. Government schools also registered stronger performance, recording an overall success rate of 80.43%, while private institutions lagged behind at 69.67%.

Stream-Wise Toppers

In the Commerce stream, Khushi Rai and Chandani Vishwakarma jointly secured Rank 1 with 494 marks out of 500. Rank 2 was shared by Mayank Shukla, Aayushi Maheshwari, and Khushboo Patidar, each scoring 489 marks.

In Science (Maths), Shlok Prajapati topped with 493 marks, while Gauri Sharma, Dolly Purwar, and Arjun Gurjar shared Rank 2 with 491 marks each.

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In the Humanities (Arts) stream, Shruti Tomar and Akash Ahirwar jointly bagged Rank 1 with 489 marks, followed closely by Muskan Rawat and Aditya Chaturvedi at Rank 2 with 488 marks.

The board also highlighted achievements in Fine Arts and Home Science, where Shaistah Qureshi secured the top spot with 485 marks, followed by Shaivah Qureshi (479) and Kumkum Ahirwar (478).

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Merit List and Performance Trends

A total of 221 students found a place in the merit list this year, including 158 girls and 63 boys, further reinforcing the trend of female students excelling in board examinations. Compared to 2025, the overall pass percentage has risen by 1.53%, reflecting improved performance across schools. The board attributed this growth to better teaching practices and increased focus on student support programs.

How to Check Results

Students can view their results on the official MPBSE website by entering their roll number. Due to heavy traffic, the site may experience delays. Additionally, results can be accessed via the “MPBSE” or “MPMOBILE” apps on Google Play Store.

If students find clerical errors in their marksheets, they can request corrections free of charge within three months of result declaration. After this period, a nominal fee will be charged for rectifications.