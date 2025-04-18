MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Result Date, Here’s How to Download Scorecard

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the MP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2025 soon. Once the results are declared, students can check and download their mark sheets by visiting the official MPBSE websites at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

While the official date is yet to be confirmed, past trends suggest the results will likely be released in late April or early May. Students must use their login credentials to access the portal to view their scorecards online.

MP Board Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the MP Government at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Press on the home page to view the latest updates and notifications. Look for a notification on the MP Board Results 2025 announcement.

Step 3: You will find an active link to view the MP Board 2025 results declaration. Press on the link.

Step 4: Fill in the essential details like name, roll number, etc.

Step 5: After mentioning the details, press Enter and view your scorecard.

Step 6: Download or take a screenshot. Take out a printout for future use.

MP Board Result 2025: Date

The MP Board Class 10 exams were conducted from February 27 to March 21 in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 PM. The examinations began with the Hindi paper and concluded with the Science paper.

For Class 12, the MPBSE held the board exams from February 25 to March 25, also from 9 AM to 12 PM. The first paper was in Hindi, while the final paper was in Mathematics.