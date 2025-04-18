TS Inter Result 2025: TSBIE Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result Date and Time, Check Steps to Download

Updated April 18th 2025, 11:18 IST
TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2025: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will likely announce 1st and 2nd year results in the last week of April. Students who appeared in the board exams can check their results on its official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in 2025, and results.cgg.gov.in.
The exact date and time for the release of results have not been announced yet. Once the results are announced, students can use their hall ticket number and birthdate to view and download their TS Inter Result 2025 for the first and second years.
The official websites to check results are:
Step 1: Visit the official websites – tgbie.cgg.gov.in or bse.telangana.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for “TS Inter 1st Year Result 2025” or “TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2025” on the homepage.
Step 3: Choose your year, category, and exam type, then enter your hall ticket number.
Step 4: Your TS Intermediate Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the marks memo in PDF format.
Step 6: Save a copy for future reference.
This year, the Class 11 exams were conducted between March 5 and March 24, and the Class 12 exams were held between March 6 and March 25, 2025. Papers for both classes were held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The first- and second-year exams started with the second language papers I and II and ended with the modern language papers I and II, respectively. The board held practical examinations for general and vocational courses from February 3 to 22.
