MP Board results 2026 on April 15, How to Check Class 10, 12 Scores Online
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release Class 10, Class 12, and DPSE results on April 15, 2026 at 11 am. Students can check results online at mpbse.mponline.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in, or via mobile apps. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the exams held in February across 3,856 centres.
- Education News
- 2 min read
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the results of the Class 10, Class 12, and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) exams on April 15 at 11 am. The results will be declared by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Samatva Bhavan, his official residence.
How to Check Results Online
Students can check their results on several websites:
- mpbse.mponline.gov.in
- digilocker.gov.in
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Step-by-Step Guide
1. Go to the official website: mpbse.mponline.gov.in
2. Click on the link “MPBSE Class 10/12 Result 2026”
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3. Enter your roll number and application number
4. Click Submit
5. Your result will appear on the screen
6. Download and save the result for future use
Results on Mobile Apps
Students can also check results using mobile apps like DigiLocker, MPBSE app, or MP Mobile app. After downloading, select the “Know Your Result” option, then enter your roll number and application number to view your marks.
Exam Details
- The board exams started on February 10.
- Exams were held from 9 am to 12 pm at 3,856 centres.
- CCTV cameras were installed to stop cheating.
- More than 16 lakh students appeared:
- Around 9.7 lakh for Class 10
- Around 7 lakh for Class 12
Passing Criteria
- Class 10: Exams are marked out of 100 (75 marks theory + 25 marks internal assessment). Students must score at least 33% to pass.
- Class 12: For non-practical subjects, the marking scheme is 80 marks theory + 20 marks internal. For practical subjects, it is 70 marks theory + 30 marks practical. Students must pass both theory and practical parts to clear the exam.