MP Board results 2026 on April 15, How to Check Class 10, 12 Scores Online

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the results of the Class 10, Class 12, and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) exams on April 15 at 11 am. The results will be declared by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Samatva Bhavan, his official residence.

How to Check Results Online

Students can check their results on several websites:

- mpbse.mponline.gov.in

- digilocker.gov.in

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Step-by-Step Guide

1. Go to the official website: mpbse.mponline.gov.in

2. Click on the link “MPBSE Class 10/12 Result 2026”

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3. Enter your roll number and application number

4. Click Submit

5. Your result will appear on the screen

6. Download and save the result for future use

Results on Mobile Apps

Students can also check results using mobile apps like DigiLocker, MPBSE app, or MP Mobile app. After downloading, select the “Know Your Result” option, then enter your roll number and application number to view your marks.

Exam Details

- The board exams started on February 10.

- Exams were held from 9 am to 12 pm at 3,856 centres.

- CCTV cameras were installed to stop cheating.

- More than 16 lakh students appeared:

- Around 9.7 lakh for Class 10

- Around 7 lakh for Class 12

Passing Criteria

- Class 10: Exams are marked out of 100 (75 marks theory + 25 marks internal assessment). Students must score at least 33% to pass.