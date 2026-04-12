TS Inter Results 2026 Out: 1st, 2nd Year Marks Memo Out, Download Link Here

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) officially declared the results for the Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year Public Examinations today at 11:00 AM.

Sri K. Keshava Rao, Advisor to the Government, and Smt. Yogita Rana, Secretary to the Government, released the results during a press briefing at the TGBIE premises.

Following the announcement, the digital gates opened, and the direct links for the marks memo are now live on the official portals.

The Numbers

In the Intermediate 1st Year, a total of 4,89,123 students appeared, with a commendable pass percentage of 66.20%.

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The 2nd Year students fared even better, recording an overall pass percentage of 70.58%.

Continuing a long-standing trend in Telangana’s education landscape, girls have significantly outperformed boys across both years:

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1st Year: Girls secured a pass percentage of 74.4%, while boys stood at 57.69%.

2nd Year: Girls achieved a stellar 78.65%, leaving the boys at 62.50%.

How to Download Your TS Inter Marks Memo 2026?

Students can access their results via the following official websites.

Due to high traffic, the board recommends checking alternative links if the primary site is slow.

Official Websites:

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

Step-by-Step Guide:

1. Visit any of the official TSBIE portals listed above.

2. Click on the link labelled "TS Inter 1st Year Result 2026" or "TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2026."

3. Enter your Hall Ticket Number and select your stream (General/Vocational).

4. Click 'Submit' to view your digital marksheet.

5. Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

What’s Next?

The TSBIE has announced that the window for recounting and Online Re-verification (which includes a scanned copy of the evaluated answer script) will open within the next 48 hours.