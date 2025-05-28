MPESB Group 1 Answer key 2025 Out at esb.mp.gov.in, Here’s How to Check | Image: File Photo

MPESB Group 1 Answer key 2025 OUT: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has recently released the provisional answer key for the Group-1 Subgroup-3 Combined Recruitment Examination 2024. Candidates can download the MP Group 1 Answer Key by visiting the official website, i.e. esb.mp.gov.in.

The candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Group 1 posts held on May 23 can submit their objections, if any, through the link given on the official website. The deadline to submit these objections is May 30, 2025.

It is important to provide valid evidence or explanations while submitting objections to ensure that they are considered. The board will review all the challenges and make necessary corrections before releasing the final answer key.

MPESB Group 1 Final Answer Key 2025:

The final answer key will be released after reviewing all valid objections. While the result date is yet to be confirmed, candidates are advised to keep checking the official MPESB website for the latest updates

Meanwhile, MPESB has also announced that admit cards for the upcoming Group 1 Subgroup-1 and Group 2 Subgroup-1 exams, scheduled for June 2, 2025, are now available for download on the official website.

MPESB Group 1 Answer Key 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official MPESB website at esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Group-1 Subgroup-3 Answer Key 2025.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials.

Step 4: Download and review the answer key carefully.

Step 5: If needed, raise objections through the available portal.

MPESB Group-1 Subgroup-3 Combined Recruitment Exam 2025: