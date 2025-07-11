MPPSC FSO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 67 Posts at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Apply Now

MPPSC FSO Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has launched its 2025 recruitment drive for 67 Food Safety Officer (FSO) positions in the state’s Public Health and Medical Education Department. Registration opens on 11 July 2025 and will close on 10 August 2025, accessible via the official portal at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Candidates who hold a relevant degree in Food Technology, Agriculture, Chemistry, Medicine, or other specified fields are eligible to apply for these permanent Group B posts.

MPPSC FSO Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

To successfully submit the MPPSC FSO Application Form 2025, candidates are required to pay an application fee based on their category. The fee can be paid using a credit card, debit card, internet banking, or cash.

The application fees are as follows:

₹250 for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS categories and Divyangjan who are residents of Madhya Pradesh

₹500 for all other candidates, including those who are not residents of Madhya Pradesh

MPPSC FSO Recruitment 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official MPPSC website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the 'Recruitment' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link for MPPSC FSO Recruitment 2025.

Step 4: Register yourself and fill in the application form carefully with accurate information.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents as per the given instructions.

Step 6: Pay the application fee using your preferred payment method.

Step 7: Review the form and click on ‘Submit’ to complete your application.

Step 8: Download and take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.

MPPSC Food Safety Officer (FSO) Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the post of Food Safety Officer (FSO) are advised to carefully review the MP FSO eligibility criteria before beginning the application process. Understanding the requirements in advance will help avoid any issues during the selection process.

Educational Qualification:

Applicants must hold a degree in Food Technology, Dairy Technology, Biotechnology, or a related discipline from a recognised university.

Age Limit:

Minimum Age: 21 years

Maximum Age: 40 years