  • School Assembly News Headlines Today July 11, 2025: Latest National, International, Business, and Sports Highlights

Updated 11 July 2025 at 12:53 IST

Students across schools are sharing top news in today’s assembly, covering national, international, business, and sports updates. Check today’s top updates here to stay informed.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
School Assembly News Headlines Today July 11, 2025: Latest National, International, Business, and Sports Highlights | Image: Unsplash

Today is July 11, 2025, and students in many schools are getting ready to share the news during their morning assembly. Here we will look at the most important happenings from around the country and the world. From national events to international affairs, business updates, and sports highlights, this roundup will help you stay informed and aware of what’s going on around you.  

Sharing news in the morning helps everyone stay connected to the world beyond the classroom. It also teaches students to listen carefully and speak clearly in front of others. 

To make it easier, we’ve picked some of today’s top news stories. These headlines are short, easy to understand, and perfect for reading during your school assembly. 

National News: 

  • NMC Proposes 3-Tier Grievance System for Medical Students Across India 
  • IMD issues ORANGE ALERT for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh; predicts heavy rains over northwest India till July 13 
  • ‘No More Front Benchers’: Kerala Schools Adopt Revolutionary Seating Order Inspired By ‘Sthanarthi Sreekuttan’ Movie 
  • Sanjay Dutt Says Bollywood Has Lost ‘Passion’ For Cinema, Unlike South Indian Film Industries: Everything Is About Money 
  • BBMP’s Rs 2.88 Cr Chicken Rice Scheme for 5,000 Stray Dogs Sparks Online Debate, Netizens Divided 
  • FATF Report Confirms India’s Claim That Pakistan Sponsors Global Terrorism 

Sports News: 

  • IND vs ENG 3rd Test: England Pull Up 251/4 At Stumps on Day 1 Against A Steady India Defence in Sluggish Lord's Surface 
  • Rishabh Pant Injury Update: BCCI Reveals India Vice-Captain Under Medical Supervision After Painful Hit to Finger 
  • 'Dominant Force Right Now': Novak Djokovic Hails Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz Ahead of Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Final 
  • Ex-Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Convicted in Tax Fraud Case in Spain, Handed One-Year Jail Term: Report 

World News: 

  • Trump puts a 35% Tariff on Canada from August 1, eyes 15%-20% Tariffs for Others 
  • Axiom-4 Mission: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s stay in ISS extended, NASA says crew to undock on July 14 
  • Malaysian Police Helicopter Nosedives and Crashes into River 
  • Trump Escalates Trade War with New Tariff Notices to Seven Nations 

Published 11 July 2025 at 12:52 IST