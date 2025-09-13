Updated 13 September 2025 at 14:17 IST
MPPSC SSE 2025 Result Out at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Direct Link to Check
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the 2024 State Service Examination results. Devanshu Shivhare is the topper. 110 candidates passed, with 87 per cent of posts filled.
MPPSC SSE Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the results of the State Service Examination (SSE) 2024. Candidates who took the exam can now view and download the merit list from the official commission website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.
This year's exam was topped by Devanshu Shivhare, who secured the first rank. Rishav Awasthi and Ankit followed in second and third place, respectively.
A total of 110 candidates successfully passed the exam. The merit list has been announced for 87 per cent of the posts, with the remaining 13 per cent being kept on hold.
MPPSC SSE Result 2025: How to Check
Step 1: Go to the official MPPSC website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the "Results" section.
Step 3: Click on the link for the "State Service Examination 2024 – Main Examination Result".
Step 4: A PDF document will open, showing the roll numbers, names, and categories of all successful candidates.
Step 5: You can then download the PDF and search for your roll number or name to check your result.
MPPSC SSE 2025: Merit List
The merit list has been released for the recruitment process advertised on December 30, 2023, for 110 positions in various state government departments.
The process included a mains exam held from October 21 to October 26, 2024, across various centres in Madhya Pradesh, with results announced on March 5, 2025. The final merit list was compiled after the interview round, which took place from August 18 to August 29, 2025, for all shortlisted candidates.
13 September 2025