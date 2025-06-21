MPSC Group B Main Exam 2024 Hall Ticket Out at mpsconline.gov.in, Here's How to Download

MPSC Group B Admit Card 2024: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has officially released the certificates of admission for the Maharashtra, Non-Gazetted, Group B Services Combined Main Examination 2024. All the candidates who have qualified for this stage can now download their hall tickets from the official website, at mpsconline.gov.in.

All candidates are advised to carefully read their admission certificates and ensure they understand all the instructions mentioned. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket and admission certificate to the examination centre. Entry will not be allowed without these documents. The MPSC has clearly stated that digital copies will not be accepted under any circumstances.

MPSC Group B Main Exam 2024: How to Download Hall Ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website at mpsconline.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in using your registered User ID and password.

Step 3: Go to your dashboard and click on the link for “Maharashtra Non-Gazetted, Group-B Services Combined Main Examination 2024”.

Step 4: Select the option “Download Admission Certificate”.

Step 5: Save the admit card and take a printout to carry with you to the examination centre.

About MPSC Group B Main Exam 2024: