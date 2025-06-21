MPSC Group B Main Exam 2024 Hall Ticket Out at mpsconline.gov.in, Here's How to Download

Updated 21 June 2025 at 13:48 IST
MPSC Group B Admit Card 2024: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has officially released the certificates of admission for the Maharashtra, Non-Gazetted, Group B Services Combined Main Examination 2024. All the candidates who have qualified for this stage can now download their hall tickets from the official website, at mpsconline.gov.in.
All candidates are advised to carefully read their admission certificates and ensure they understand all the instructions mentioned. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket and admission certificate to the examination centre. Entry will not be allowed without these documents. The MPSC has clearly stated that digital copies will not be accepted under any circumstances.
Step 1: Visit the official website at mpsconline.gov.in.
Step 2: Log in using your registered User ID and password.
Step 3: Go to your dashboard and click on the link for “Maharashtra Non-Gazetted, Group-B Services Combined Main Examination 2024”.
Step 4: Select the option “Download Admission Certificate”.
Step 5: Save the admit card and take a printout to carry with you to the examination centre.
The Group B Main Examination is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at various exam centres across the state. Candidates are advised to carefully follow all the instructions provided to ensure the exam is conducted smoothly and fairly. The Commission has made all necessary arrangements to support the candidates while upholding the integrity of the examination process.
Published 21 June 2025 at 13:47 IST