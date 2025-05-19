Republic World
Updated May 19th 2025, 17:24 IST

MPSC Group B Prelims Result 2025 Declared on mpsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

MPSC has declared the Group B Prelims 2025 results at mpsc.gov.in. A total of 8,179 candidates qualified for the Mains to fill 480 vacancies across various state government posts.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
MPSC Group B Prelims Result 2025 Declared on mpsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Check | Image: File Photo

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the results for the Maharashtra Group B (Non-Gazetted) Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam held on 2 February 2025 can now view their results on the official MPSC website at mpsc.gov.in. 

The result contains the names and roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the Group B Mains Examination. It is available as a PDF and includes category-wise cut-off marks. A total of 8,179 candidates have been selected for the next round of the recruitment process — the Mains Exam. 

MPSC has also published a detailed list of cut-off marks based on different categories, such as General, OBC, SC, ST, along with subcategories like women and the sports quota. 

MPSC Group B Prelims Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official MPSC website at mpsc.gov.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the ‘Latest Updates’ section on the left side. 

Step 3: Click on the link that says ‘MPSC Group B Examination 2025 Result’. 

Step 4: A PDF file will open, listing the roll numbers and names of candidates who have cleared the Preliminary Exam. 

Step 5: Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number to quickly find your result. 

Step 6: If your number appears, you’ve qualified for the Mains Exam. 

Direct Link to Check - MPSC Group B Prelims Result 2025 PDF 

MPSC Group B Prelims Exam 2025: 

The MPSC Group B Preliminary Examination 2025 was held on February 2, 2025, while the Group C Preliminary Examination took place on May 4, 2025. 

This recruitment drive aims to fill 480 vacancies in roles such as Assistant Section Officer, Police Sub-Inspector, State Tax Inspector, and Sub-Registrar. The selection process includes a Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, Physical Test (for certain posts), and an Interview. 

Published May 19th 2025, 17:23 IST