MPSC Group B Prelims Result 2025 Declared on mpsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the results for the Maharashtra Group B (Non-Gazetted) Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam held on 2 February 2025 can now view their results on the official MPSC website at mpsc.gov.in.

The result contains the names and roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the Group B Mains Examination. It is available as a PDF and includes category-wise cut-off marks. A total of 8,179 candidates have been selected for the next round of the recruitment process — the Mains Exam.

MPSC has also published a detailed list of cut-off marks based on different categories, such as General, OBC, SC, ST, along with subcategories like women and the sports quota.

MPSC Group B Prelims Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official MPSC website at mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the ‘Latest Updates’ section on the left side.

Step 3: Click on the link that says ‘MPSC Group B Examination 2025 Result’.

Step 4: A PDF file will open, listing the roll numbers and names of candidates who have cleared the Preliminary Exam.

Step 5: Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number to quickly find your result.

Step 6: If your number appears, you’ve qualified for the Mains Exam.

MPSC Group B Prelims Exam 2025:

The MPSC Group B Preliminary Examination 2025 was held on February 2, 2025, while the Group C Preliminary Examination took place on May 4, 2025.