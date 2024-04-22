Advertisement

New Delhi: The Mumbai University (MU) administration has sprung into action following reports of fraudulent advertisements circulating on social media platforms. These ads promise to provide MU mark sheets at home in exchange for payments ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

In response to these alarming developments, MU issued a statement urging individuals to exercise caution and vigilance against such fraudulent schemes. The university emphasized the importance of verifying the authenticity of mark sheets and degrees to avoid falling victim to scams.

According to information shared by MU, a Pune resident alerted the university after encountering an advertisement on Facebook offering Mumbai University degrees for prices between Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000. Upon contacting the number provided in the advertisement, the individual was asked to make an advance payment of Rs 2,000. In return, they received a purported BSc Semester VI mark sheet via WhatsApp.

However, MU confirmed that the mark sheet in question, dated April 6, 2024, was a fake document fabricated using photo editing software. Additionally, the signature on the mark sheet belonged to a previous director of examination, further highlighting its fraudulent nature.

Expressing concern over the proliferation of fake mark sheets and degree scams, MU announced its intention to file a complaint with the police to investigate and take legal action against those responsible for perpetrating such frauds.

“The purported marksheet of BSc Semester VI, dated April 6, 2024 according to Mumbai University, is a fake document created using photoshop or other tools and is signed by the previous director of examination,” read the varsity statement issued on Wednesday evening which also appealed to individuals to beware of such fake marksheets and degree givers.