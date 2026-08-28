Nandan Nilekani-Led High-Powered Task Force Invites Suggestions on Reforms in Public Examinations

New Delhi: The Union Government has constituted a high-powered task force (HPTF) with Nandan Nilekani as Chairman, to examine and recommend comprehensive reforms relating to the conduct, security, design and governance of public examinations, including examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The task force is examining measures for strengthening institutional systems and processes, ensuring examination integrity and security, deploying appropriate technologies, augmenting examination infrastructure, promoting accessibility and inclusion, and safeguarding student well-being. The objective is to develop a robust, secure, transparent, equitable and future-ready public examination system.

As part of this exercise, the HPTF considers it extremely useful to benefit from the experience, knowledge and perspectives of all stakeholders. Suggestions are therefore invited from: Students and candidates, Parents, Teachers and academic institutions, Examination-conducting and test-indenting bodies, Subject matter experts and technology professionals, Industry organisations, Civil society organisations, and other interested stakeholders.

Suggestions may relate to the following suggestive areas: Conduct and security of public examinations; Examination design and assessment methodology; Governance, accountability and institutional arrangements; Prevention, detection and redressal of examination malpractices; Use of technology, including secure Computer-Based Testing; Creation and augmentation of examination infrastructure; inclusive examination framework for better access across social, economic, regional and linguistic groups; Transparency, grievance redressal and stakeholder communication; Measures to promote student well-being throughout the examination process; and any other measure that may add value in the examination system.

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