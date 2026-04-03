NCERT Declared ‘Deemed to be University’ Under Distinct Category

In a significant development in the higher education sector, the Ministry of Education has declared the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) as an Institution deemed to be a university under a distinct category, on the advice of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The decision was formalised through an official notification dated March 30, 2026, issued by the Department of Higher Education.

UGC Recommendation and Approval Process

According to the Ministry, an online application seeking deemed university status was submitted on the UGC portal by NCERT. The proposal was subsequently reviewed by a UGC Expert Committee, whose recommendations were accepted and approved by the Commission.

Following this, a Letter of Intent (LoI) was issued, and after compliance with the prescribed conditions, the Ministry granted the deemed university status to NCERT.

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Six Constituent Units Included

The deemed university status extends to six key constituent units of NCERT across India:

Regional Institute of Education, Ajmer (Rajasthan) Regional Institute of Education, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar (Odisha) Regional Institute of Education, Mysore (Karnataka) North East Regional Institute of Education, Shillong (Meghalaya) Pandit Sunderlal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

The Ministry has directed NCERT to take steps towards launching research programmes, including doctoral and innovative academic courses.

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The institution will also be required to adhere to UGC norms and standards, ensure accreditation, and expand its academic offerings in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

As per the notification, NCERT must operate strictly under UGC regulations. It has been barred from engaging in commercial or profit-making activities and must ensure that academic programmes meet prescribed standards.

Additionally, the institution will need to secure accreditation from bodies such as NAAC and NBA and participate in national rankings like the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

About NCERT

Established in 1961, NCERT is an autonomous organisation that plays a crucial role in shaping school education in India. It assists and advises both Central and State governments on policies, develops curricula, and publishes textbooks and learning materials.