Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Hit Pune as IMD Warns of Thunderstorms Across Maharashtra | Check Full Forecast Here

New Delhi: Maharashtra witnessed a sudden spell of unseasonal rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorm activity, with Pune at the centre of the weather shift, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with lightning and rain till April 4.

According to IMD’s Pune, Pune recorded its highest rainfall for the month of April in over a century, surpassing a record that had stood since 1896. A trough in the easterlies, combined with a western disturbance over northwest India, is driving favourable conditions for thundercloud formation across parts of the state.

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and hail lashed the city, with nearby areas also witnessing notable rainfall. Malin recorded 18.5 mm, Dudulgaon 13.5 mm, and Narayangaon 12 mm, while Haveli and Ballalwadi saw relatively lower rainfall.

Following the rainfall, temperatures in Pune dropped below normal levels. Shivajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6°C, around 2.6°C below normal, while Pashan recorded 35.1°C.

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Other parts of the city, including NDA, Chinchwad, and Hadapsar, reported similar temperature trends, offering temporary relief from the rising heat.

7-day Forecast: Rain to Ease After April 4

As per IMD’s local forecast for Pune, partly cloudy skies with chances of thunderstorms and lightning are expected until April 4.

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From April 5 onwards, weather conditions are likely to stabilise, with mainly clear skies and a gradual rise in temperatures, which may reach up to 37–38°C in the coming days.

IMD Warns of Thunderstorms Across Maharashtra

IMD’s regional forecast indicates that similar weather conditions are likely to persist across parts of Maharashtra, particularly in:

Madhya Maharashtra

Marathwada

Konkan-Goa region

The department has warned of thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph at isolated places.

Advisory Issued for Coastal Areas

IMD has also issued a caution for coastal Maharashtra, warning of squally weather with wind speeds of 35–45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h over the Arabian Sea. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into affected areas during this period.