NCERT New Modules Blame Congress and Mountbatten for Partition, Sparking Political Row

New Delhi: NCERT's new teaching modules on the Partition of India are sparking debate by assigning significant blame to the Congress leadership for the division of the country. Released in August to mark Partition Remembrance Day, these modules state that the Partition "was by no means inevitable." Instead, they argue that three main groups were responsible: Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who demanded it; the Congress, which agreed to it; and Lord Mountbatten, who implemented it.

The modules, designed for middle and secondary school students, suggest that the Congress leadership, including Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, underestimated Jinnah and were unprepared for the massive problems that followed. It highlights that they lacked experience in running a nation, which led to a "hasty" decision to accept the division.

The new content describes the Partition as a global tragedy, documenting mass killings, the displacement of 1.5 crore people, and widespread violence. It points to events like the Muslim League's "Direct Action Day" in August 1946 as a turning point, noting that Jinnah's warning of "either a divided India or a destroyed India" pressured Congress leaders to concede. The modules also link the Partition directly to ongoing conflicts, such as the Kashmir issue and communal politics.

The modules also criticise Mountbatten for moving up the date of the transfer of power, calling it "a great act of carelessness" that left millions in limbo.

The text concludes by framing the Partition as a lesson for future generations about the dangers of communal politics and leaders who prioritise personal interests over national welfare.

In response, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said, "...I challenge NCERT for a discussion on Partition. Today, they (BJP) have NCERT under their control; they don't know anything about Partition."