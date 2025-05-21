com score card
Updated May 21st 2025, 11:34 IST

NCET 2025 Provisional Answer Key Out at exams.nta.ac.in, Here's How to Check

NTA has released the NCET 2025 provisional answer key. Candidates can raise objections till May 22 by paying Rs 200 per question. The exam was held on April 29 for admission to the 4-year ITEP course.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025 on May 20. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key, recorded responses, and question papers through the official NCET portal at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.  

Official Notice - PDF Link 

NCET 2025 Provisional Answer Key: Objection Window 

The objection window will remain open until 22 May 2025, up to 11:00 PM. Candidates need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each question they wish to challenge. The deadline to pay the fee is also May 22, 2025, by 11:50 PM. 

NCET Provisional Answer Key 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. 

Step 2: In the ‘Latest News’ section, click on the link that says, ‘Challenge Answer Key’. 

Step 3: Enter your application number and log in to your account. 

Step 4: View and download the answer key. 

Step 5: Select the question(s) you want to challenge. 

Step 6: Pay the required fee and submit your objection. 

Direct Link to Check - NCET Provisional Answer Key 2025 

NCET 2025 Provisional Answer Key: How to Challenge  

Step 1: Visit the official website at ncet.samarth.ac.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘NCET 2025 Answer Key Objection’. 

Step 3: Log in using your details such as date of birth, password, and the captcha code. 

Step 4: Select the question(s) you wish to challenge from the answer key. 

Step 5: To proceed, pay a fee of ₹200 per question through the online payment mode. 

Step 6: Submit your objections and download the confirmation slip for future reference. 

NCET 2025: Exam Date 

The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025 was held on April 29, 2025, in two separate shifts across multiple exam centres.  

This exam is for students seeking admission to the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), which is offered by various institutions, including central and state universities, as well as government colleges. 

Published May 21st 2025, 11:34 IST