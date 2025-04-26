NCET Admit Card 2025 Released at exams.nta.ac.in, Direct Link to Download

NCET Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET). Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website by entering their application number and date of birth.

The NTA has advised all applicants to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and keep it safe for future use. Earlier, on 21st April, the agency had released the exam city intimation slips to help candidates prepare in advance for their examination centres.

It is important to note that the admit cards have been issued provisionally and the final eligibility of candidates will be verified at later stages of the admission process. The NTA has strictly warned that any attempt to tamper with the admit card or alter its details will be treated as Unfair Means (UFM) and may lead to disqualification.

NCET Admit Card 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.

Step 2: Click on the link for 'Download NCET 2025 Admit Card'.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your NCET 2025 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card in PDF format and save it for future reference.

About NCET 2025: