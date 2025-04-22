NCET Advance City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at exams.nta.ac.in, Here's How to Download

NCET City Intimation Slip 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance city intimation slip for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025. Registered candidates can now download the city slip from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

To download the NCET city intimation slip, candidates will have to provide the application number and date of birth. This city intimation slip informs candidates about the city where their exam Centre is located and the date of the examination.

Candidates must note city intimation slip is not the admit card, which will be issued separately.

NCET City Intimation Slip 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official NCET website at exams.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled "NCET 2025 Advance City Intimation Slip".

Step 3: In the login window, enter your NCET application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ to view your slip.

Step 5: Download and save the city intimation slip for future use.

NCET Advance City Intimation Slip 2025: Important Information

After downloading the NCET 2025 exam city intimation slip, candidates are advised to check the name of their allotted exam city carefully. This will help them make the necessary arrangements in advance, such as planning travel and accommodation, especially if the exam city is located far from their home.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a clarification stating that each candidate has been given a unique date sheet, as the exam includes a wide range of subjects and mediums. The purpose of releasing the advance city intimation slip is to inform candidates of their test city ahead of time.

In its official statement, the NTA mentioned: “This is advance information regarding the city where the examination centre will be located, to help candidates prepare accordingly.”

About NCET 2025: