Updated April 22nd 2025, 13:00 IST

TS Telangana Inter Result 2025: TSBIE Intermediate 1st 2nd Year Results OUT: Direct Link to Check

TS Inter Result 2025: Students who took the exams can check and download their marks memo by visiting the official website. Here's how to check the result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
TS Telangana Inter Result 2025
TS Telangana Inter Result 2025: TSBIE Intermediate 1st 2nd Year Results OUT | Image: File Photo

TS IPE Results 2025: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2025 today, April 22, on its official website. As per recent updates, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will release the results during a press conference at the TSBIE Office in Hyderabad. Students who took the exams can check and download their marks memo by visiting the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. 

To check their TS Intermediate Results 2025, students must enter their hall ticket number on the result page. The digital marksheet will show the student’s name, marks for each subject, total score, grade, and division. 

Please note, this online marksheet is provisional. Students will need to collect their original mark sheets from their respective junior colleges or schools once the official distribution schedule is announced. 

TS Inter Result 2025: Where to Check  

Once the results are declared, students check the results on the official websites: 

tgbie.cgg.gov.in  

results.cgg.gov.in 

If the official website becomes slow after the results are announced, students can also use WhatsApp as an alternative way to check their 1st and 2nd Year results. 

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result: How to check  

Step 1: Go to the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the results link available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Log in by entering your roll number and date of birth. 

Step 4: Once logged in, your TS Inter 2025 results will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download and save your marksheet for future use. 

Direct Link to Check - TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 

TS Telangana Inter Results 2025: Passing Criteria 

To pass each subject in the Telangana Intermediate Board exams, students must secure a minimum of 35 marks in total. 

If a student fails in any subject, they will be allowed to appear for the supplementary exams. The schedule for these exams is likely to be released along with the TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results. 

Published April 22nd 2025, 11:44 IST