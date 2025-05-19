NCHMCT JEE 2025 Result Declared At exams.nta.ac.in, Direct Link to Download Scorecard

NCHMCT JEE 2025 Result OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NCHM JEE 2025 results (National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/.

To view the result, candidates need to log in using their application number and date of birth. They can then view, download, or print their scorecard for future reference.

NCHMCT JEE Result 2025: What’s Next?

Candidates who have qualified NCHMCT JEE 2025 are now eligible to take part in the counselling process conducted by NCHMCT. The complete schedule and details of the counselling will be published on the official NCHMCT website.

Aspirants are advised to regularly check the website and stay in touch with the institutes they wish to apply to for updates and further instructions.

NCHMCT JEE Result 2025: How to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “NCHM JEE 2025 Result”.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click Submit to view your result.

Step 5: Download your scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

About NCHM JEE Exam 2025: