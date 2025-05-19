Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • NCHMCT JEE 2025 Result Declared At exams.nta.ac.in, Direct Link to Download Scorecard

Updated May 19th 2025, 12:44 IST

NCHMCT JEE 2025 Result Declared At exams.nta.ac.in, Direct Link to Download Scorecard

NTA has announced the NCHM JEE 2025 results. Qualified candidates can check their scorecards at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/ and take part in the upcoming NCHMCT counselling process.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
NCHMCT JEE 2025 Result Declared At exams.nta.ac.in, Direct Link to Download Scorecard
NCHMCT JEE 2025 Result Declared At exams.nta.ac.in, Direct Link to Download Scorecard | Image: File Photo

NCHMCT JEE 2025 Result OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NCHM JEE 2025 results (National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/. 

To view the result, candidates need to log in using their application number and date of birth. They can then view, download, or print their scorecard for future reference. 

NCHMCT JEE Result 2025: What’s Next? 

Candidates who have qualified NCHMCT JEE 2025 are now eligible to take part in the counselling process conducted by NCHMCT. The complete schedule and details of the counselling will be published on the official NCHMCT website. 

Aspirants are advised to regularly check the website and stay in touch with the institutes they wish to apply to for updates and further instructions. 

NCHMCT JEE Result 2025: How to Download Scorecard 

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/. 

Step 2: Click on the link that says “NCHM JEE 2025 Result”. 

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth. 

Step 4: Click Submit to view your result. 

Step 5: Download your scorecard and take a printout for future reference. 

Direct Link to Check - NCHMCT JEE Result 2025 

About NCHM JEE Exam 2025: 

The NCHM JEE 2025 was held on April 27, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM in computer-based test (CBT) mode. A total of 11,068 candidates had registered for the exam, which took place at 118 centres across 90 cities in India. This entrance test serves as a gateway for admission to the B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (B.Sc. HHA) course for the 2025–26 academic year at participating institutes across the country. 

ALSO READ: JEE Advanced 2025 Question Papers Released at jeeadv.ac.in, Direct Link to Download

Published May 19th 2025, 12:44 IST