NEET 2026 Scrapped: Probe Uncovers ‘Private Mafia’ WhatsApp Group, Telegram Channels Used to Circulate Exam Questions

NEET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 after investigators uncovered what officials describe as a multi-state paper leak network operating through WhatsApp groups, Telegram channels and coaching-linked digital circuits. The decision to scrap the country’s largest medical entrance examination was taken with the approval of the Government of India after investigative inputs from central agencies and law enforcement authorities reportedly raised serious concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

The Centre has now handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the alleged leak and related irregularities. According to government sources, investigators have managed to trace the alleged paper leak chain, with the network reportedly originating from a meeting of racket members in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Sources claimed that one physical copy of the question paper was allegedly moved from Nashik to Haryana, where multiple duplicate sets were reportedly created. Officials suspect that five separate sets containing 10 copies each were then prepared and distributed through the network’s alleged state-level nexus. Investigators believe the papers were subsequently circulated across Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Sources further stated that Special Operations Groups (SOGs) and police teams from multiple states are now coordinating closely as the investigation expands across India. According to officials, at least nine arrests have so far been made across five states in connection with the alleged leak network.

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WhatsApp Group ‘Private Mafia’ Under Scanner

The investigation has now widened into a massive digital leak network involving WhatsApp groups and Telegram channels allegedly used to circulate examination questions ahead of the medical entrance test. According to Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG) sources, investigators have discovered a WhatsApp group named “Private Mafia” that allegedly functioned as a hub for sharing leaked examination material.

The group reportedly had nearly 400 members and, according to investigators, was created specifically for uploading leaked exam papers. Officials claimed the group description itself instructed members not to forward the material outside the network. Sources further revealed that leaked NEET question papers and “guess papers” were also circulated through multiple Telegram channels linked to coaching and counselling networks.

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60 Questions Matched ‘Word for Word’

The digital trail emerged after Rajasthan SOG recovered a handwritten “guess paper” during its investigation into the alleged leak racket. Investigators claimed that nearly 60 questions from the document matched the actual NEET-UG 2026 examination paper exactly including wording, punctuation, answer options and sequence.

Officials believe the material may have been circulating nearly two days before the examination. The leaked paper reportedly contained around 140 questions covering Biology and Chemistry sections, amounting to nearly 600 marks out of the total 720.

The Nashik-Haryana Pipeline: How the Leak Spread

Government sources indicate that the physical trail of the paper leak has now been successfully tracked, revealing a sophisticated logistics operation. The conspiracy reportedly took shape in Nashik, Maharashtra, where key racket members met to coordinate the heist.

From Nashik, a single physical copy of the paper was sent to Haryana. Once there, the syndicate created five different sets, each consisting of 10 copies. These sets were then dispatched through a coordinated nexus to five specific regions:

Andhra Pradesh

Jammu and Kashmir

Rajasthan

Telangana

Haryana (Internal distribution)

By sending 10 copies to each state, the syndicate ensured the leak spread rapidly through local coaching and counseling networks. Special Operations Groups (SOG) from all these states are now in constant communication, leading to a wave of enforcement actions. So far, 9 key arrests have been made across these five states as the crackdown intensifies.

The student is suspected to have shared the handwritten material with an associate in Sikar on May 1, after which the content allegedly spread through WhatsApp groups, Telegram channels and coaching-linked networks.

Sources claimed the leaked material was allegedly sold for as much as Rs 5 lakh before the exam, with prices reportedly falling to around Rs 30,000 on the eve of the test.

45 People Taken Into Custody

Rajasthan SOG sources said nearly 45 individuals have so far been taken into custody in connection with the case.

Investigators have identified Manish Yadav as the alleged mastermind behind the operation, while Rakesh Mandawariya is accused of distributing the leaked paper.

Both have reportedly been detained by the SOG, with Manish Yadav taken into custody from Jaipur.

However, officials said a formal FIR is yet to be registered.

CBI Steps In

The CBI is expected to formally register the case shortly and has begun collecting evidence and records from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Rajasthan SOG as part of its investigation into the alleged leak network and digital circulation channels.