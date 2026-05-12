NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled: Here’s Why NTA Scrapped India’s Biggest Medical Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled NEET-UG 2026 after findings linked to an alleged paper leak in Rajasthan, as inputs received from central agencies and law enforcement authorities indicated that the examination “could not be allowed to stand", prompting the Centre to order a re-test and hand over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a detailed probe.

The medical entrance examination, conducted on May 3, will now be reconducted on fresh dates which is to be announced separately.

In a post on X, ‘On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026,’ the agency said.

Why was NEET cancelled?

Meanwhile, NTA did not directly use the words “paper leak” in its official notice, the cancellation comes after Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) reportedly uncovered evidence suggesting a coordinated paper leak network linked to the examination.

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Investigators allegedly found a handwritten “guess paper” carrying nearly 140 questions that reportedly matched the actual NEET-UG paper. Officials claimed the material included around 600 marks worth of questions out of the total 720 marks, including matching biology and chemistry questions and answer-option sequences.

Preliminary findings suggested that the material may have reached aspirants nearly two days before the examination.

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MBBS Student Under Scanner

According to SOG sources, the alleged leak trail has been linked to an MBBS student from Rajasthan’s Churu district currently studying at a medical college in Kerala.

Investigators suspect the handwritten material was allegedly sent to an associate in Sikar on May 1 before being circulated through coaching-linked networks and career counsellors.

Officials further alleged that the material was sold for prices as high as ₹5 lakh two days before the exam, while the rates reportedly dropped to ₹30,000 a day before the test.

The Government of India has now referred the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive investigation into the allegations and possible leak network.

“NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires,” the agency stated.

The investigation is expected to examine the alleged money trail, circulation of leaked material and possible involvement of intermediaries connected to coaching networks.

Over 22 Lakh Students Affected

NEET-UG 2026 was conducted across more than 5,400 centres in 551 cities across India and 14 cities abroad. Around 22.79 lakh students appeared for the examination this year.

The cancellation has now left lakhs of students and parents awaiting fresh examination dates and revised admit card schedules.

2024 NEET Paper Leak Row

The latest controversy has revived memories of the NEET-UG 2024 row, which had sparked widespread outrage across the country.

In 2024, allegations of paper leaks and irregularities surfaced after police investigations in Bihar and Gujarat uncovered alleged leak networks linked to the examination.

In Patna, several people, including candidates, were arrested over claims that question papers had been sold for lakhs of rupees before the test.

In Gujarat’s Godhra, authorities alleged that students were assisted inside an examination centre by officials linked to the exam process.

The controversy intensified after the sudden declaration of results led to concerns over unusually high scores and mathematically improbable marks secured by several candidates. Massive student protests followed, demanding cancellation of the examination and a nationwide re-test.