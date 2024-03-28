Advertisement

In yet another tragic incident highlighting the immense pressure faced by students preparing for competitive exams, a 19-year-old student was found hanging in her rented hostel room in Rajasthan's Kota. Identified as Soumya, the victim hailed from Lucknow and was undergoing rigorous preparation for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) through private coaching classes.

This unfortunate event marks the eighth suicide reported in Kota this year alone, underscoring the mental health challenges prevailing in the renowned 'coaching hub'. Just two days prior to this incident, Uruz Khan, a 20-year-old student also preparing for NEET, was discovered hanging in a similar manner in his rented accommodation. Uruz hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances leading to Soumya's tragic decision. Her post-mortem is pending until her family arrives in Kota to provide necessary consent and support.

The alarming frequency of such incidents has drawn attention to the strenuous environment prevailing among students preparing for competitive exams in Kota. Last year, the city witnessed 29 student suicides attributed to the overwhelming pressure associated with exams like NEET.

In light of these distressing trends, discussions have surfaced regarding the role of parents and institutions in fostering a conducive environment for student well-being. The Supreme Court, in a significant ruling last November, shifted the onus from institutions to parents, highlighting the need to address the undue pressure exerted on students to excel in entrance exams.

The Supreme Court's stance emerged during a plea seeking regulation of private coaching institutes, signaling a broader recognition of the need for systemic changes to alleviate the mental health burden on students navigating the competitive exam landscape.