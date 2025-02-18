NEET MDS 2025: Registration Begins Today at natboard.edu.in, Know How to Apply

NEET MDS 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will commence the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2025) today, February 18th, at 3 pm. Candidates can fill out the NEET MDS 2025 application form on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

As per the official schedule, candidates can submit their application forms for the NEET MDS 2025 by March 10. Applications received after this date will not be accepted. The results are expected to be announced on May 19.

Candidates interested in applying for the medical entrance exam can complete their applications via the official websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

NEET MDS 2025: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 3500 for General, OBC, and EWS categories, and Rs 2500 for SC, ST, and PWD categories.

NEET MDS 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Find the 'NEET MDS application form' link.

Step 3: You'll be directed to a login page where you must register before accessing the application form.

Step 4: Upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit your form.

Step 5: Print a copy of the NEET MDS 2025 application for your records.

NEET MDS 2025: Exam Date

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has rescheduled the NEET MDS 2025 exam for April 19. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode (CBT) and will last three hours, from 9 AM to 12 noon. Originally, the exam was planned for January 31, 2025, but it was postponed.