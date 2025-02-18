RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2025: Declared at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the results for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Senior Secondary Level Examination 2024. Candidates who took the exam, can now view their scores and download their scorecards from the official website at www.rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 917,681 candidates have successfully passed the exam. The results are available in PDF format. To download the RSMSSB CET Result, candidates must log in using their roll number and date of birth.

RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official RSMSSB website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the "Results" section on the homepage.

Step 3: Look for the link to the RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2025 and click on it.

Step 4: The result will appear in PDF format.

Step 5: Use the Ctrl+F shortcut to search for your roll number in the list.

Step 6: If your roll number is listed, you have qualified for the next stage.

Step 7: Download the result and print it for future reference.

"In the CET Senior Secondary examination which was conducted in 6 shifts from 22 to 24 October 2024, 9.17 lakh candidates out of 15.4 lakh have qualified. 6 questions have been deleted out of a total of 900 questions. Many congratulations to all the successful candidates," shared Alok Raj, Chairman of RSSB at X (formerly Twitter).

RSMSSB CET 12th Level Exam 2025