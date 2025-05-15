NEET MDS 2025 Result Declared: Check Scores, Rank, and Cut-Off at natboard.edu.in

NEET MDS 2025 Result OUT: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2025) results today. Students who took the examination can now access their individual scores and ranks by logging into the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

The highest score in NEET MDS 2025 is 779 out of 960. The list of top rankers, along with their scores and ranks, is available on the official website. However, the merit list does not display names—it only includes application numbers and roll numbers.

To view their NEET MDS 2025 result, candidates need to log in to the official NBEMS portal using their valid login details. The scorecard will show important information such as the candidate’s roll number, total marks scored out of 960, and their All-India Rank.

NEET MDS Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the link titled “NEET MDS 2025 Result” under the latest announcements or results section.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the candidate login page. Enter your roll number and application ID to access your result.

Step 4: Once logged in, your result, showing your score out of 960 and rank, will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the “Download Scorecard” or “Print” button to save the PDF copy for future reference.

NEET MDS 2025: Cut-Off Marks for All Categories

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET MDS 2025 cut-off scores along with the results. The minimum qualifying marks vary by category:

General and EWS candidates must score at least the 50th percentile, which is 261 out of 960.

General PwBD candidates need to meet the 45th percentile, with a minimum score of 244.