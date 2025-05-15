HP Board Results 2025 Live: HPBOSE 10th, 12th Result Out? Where and How to Check at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the Class 10th and 12th board exam results soon. As per reports, the scorecards may be announced today, 15 May 2025. Once the results are declared, students who appeared for the exams can check and download their HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2025 from the official website — hpbose.org.
However, the board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time for the release of the Himachal Pradesh Class 10th and 12th results.
Students will be able to download their mark sheets through various platforms, such as the official HPBOSE website, SMS, and DigiLocker.
This year, the Class 12 board exams were held from March 4 to March 28, while the Class 10 exams took place from March 4 to March 22, 2025.
In 2025, approximately 1.95 lakh students registered for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Unlike last year, when the results were announced on different dates, this time both results are expected to be declared together.
The board had to reschedule the Class 12 English exam this year. It was originally set for March 8 but was later conducted on March 25 in the second shift, from 2 PM to 5 PM.
If the official HPBOSE website becomes slow or temporarily unavailable due to heavy traffic, students are advised to remain calm and try again after a short while. They can also check their results through SMS or the DigiLocker app as alternative options.
Step 1: Visit the official HPBOSE website at hpbose.org.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the homepage.
Step 3: Select either ‘10th Regular Theory Examination Result 2025’ or ‘12th Regular Theory Examination Result 2025’, depending on the class.
Step 4: Enter your roll number and click on the ‘Search’ button.
Step 5: Your HPBOSE Class 10 or 12 result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Take a screenshot or print a copy for future reference.