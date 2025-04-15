NEET MDS Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at natboard.edu.in, Here's How to Download

NEET MDS Admit Card 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit card for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025. Once released, candidates registered for the exam can access their NEET MDS 2025 hall ticket through the official website – natboard.edu.in.

To download the NEET MDS Hall Ticket 2025, candidates must log in using their credentials.

To be eligible for the NEET MDS 2025 examination, candidates must fulfil certain criteria. They should hold a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree awarded by a recognised institution. This institution must be registered with the State Dental Council, and candidates are required to have either provisional or permanent registration. Additionally, applicants must have completed a one-year compulsory rotating internship from a recognised dental college.

NEET MDS Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Examinations’ tab and select ‘NEET MDS’ from the list.

Step 3: Log in using your required credentials.

Step 4: Once logged in, your NEET MDS 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card to your device.

Step 6: Take a printout of the admit card and keep it safe for future reference.

About NEET MDS 2025 Exam:

NEET MDS is the only entrance exam for admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses in India. The NEET MDS 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on April 19, 2025.

It will be conducted in a single session and will follow a computer-based format. The question paper will consist of 40 multiple-choice questions, each offering four answer options. The exam will be available only in English.