UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Result 2025: Will Results Be Declared Today at upmspresults.up.nic.in? Here's the Latest Update

Putting an end to all the speculations, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad ( UPMSP ) has clarified whether the Class 10 and 12 results will be released today, April 15. A fake notice circulating on social media had sparked widespread confusion among students and parents. However, the board has now officially confirmed that the results are not being announced today.

In a statement shared on its official X handle, the UPMSP called the viral notice ‘completely false and misleading’ and urged the students and parents to rely only on updates from official sources and not fall for unverified information.

Although the announcement of the result date is yet to come, the board has completed the evaluation of answer sheets. The checking process, which was conducted at 261 centres across the state, wrapped up on April 2. This year, the Class 10 and 12 board exams were held between February 24 and March 12 at over 8,000 examination centres.

Where To Check Results?

Once the results are officially announced by the UPMSP, students will be able to download their marksheets from the following websites: