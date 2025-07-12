NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins at mcc.nic.in, Direct Link to Apply Here

NEET MDS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2 on July 12, 2025. Candidates who want to register for MDS can find the link on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The last date to register for the counselling round is July 15, 2025. The choice filling will begin on July 13 and end on July 16, 2025. The choice locking facility will open on July 15 and end on July 16, 2025.

NEET MDS Counselling Round 2 2025: Registration Fee

To register for NEET counselling under the All-India Quota (AIQ), candidates must pay a fee based on their category.

General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates need to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 1,000, along with a refundable security deposit of Rs 25,000.

Candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backwards Classes (OBC), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 and a refundable security deposit of Rs 10,000.

NEET MDS Counselling Round 2 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on “PG Medical Counselling” and then select “New Registration.”

Step 3: Enter your NEET MDS roll number and personal details.

Step 4: Pay the required registration fee and refundable security deposit.

Step 5: Choose your preferred courses and colleges, then lock your choices.

Step 6: Save and submit the completed application form.

NEET MDS Counselling Round 2 2025: Result Date

The Round 2 seat allotment result for NEET MDS 2025 will be released on July 18, 2025, through the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).