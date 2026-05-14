Latur Nexus Exposed? CBI Detains Retired Professor In Intensifying NEET Paper Leak Probe

Latur: The investigation into the 2026 NEET-UG paper leak case has taken a significant turn as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) descended upon Latur, a known education hub, to dismantle what appears to be a sophisticated paper-setting syndicate.

In a high-stakes operation, the central agency has detained a retired professor suspected of being a key link in the national conspiracy that has jeopardised the futures of nearly 23 lakh students.

According to reports, the detained individual retired approximately three to four years ago from a prominent institution.

The CBI’s primary focus is on allegations that this professor utilised his past professional expertise and internal connections to influence or access the question paper-setting process.

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The Latur Connection

The CBI’s entry into the city follows a trail of digital and technical evidence linking several local suspects to the guess paper that reportedly matched the actual NEET-UG 2026 paper with startling accuracy.

Investigations are currently underway at multiple coaching centres across the city.

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Local police had previously received complaints that a private coaching institute conducted a mock test where 42 questions were reportedly identical to those in the official NEET exam.

CBI teams have seized laptops, mobile phones, and bank records from the retired professor’s residence to trace the money trail and encrypted communication logs.

The professor's detention suggests that the leak was not merely a breach at a printing press or a transport vehicle, but a systemic failure involving individuals who understood the examination board.

Investigators are now working to determine the extent of this network and whether other retired or active officials are part of the paper-selling syndicate.

The Impact

As the CBI ramps up its efforts in Maharashtra, similar raids are being conducted in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Gujarat.

With the Union Ministry of Education already having cancelled the May 3 exam and ordered a re-test, the pressure on the CBI to deliver a comprehensive charge sheet is immense.