NEET Paper Leak Row: MBBS Student Makes Explosive Claim, Shares Screenshots of Suspicious Whatsapp Chats

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Serious allegations of a NEET question paper leak have surfaced, with multiple students claiming that answer keys were being openly offered for money in the run-up to the exam. A second-year MBBS student who appeared for NEET has come forward with explosive details and screenshots of conversations that point to organised attempts to sell the paper.

Dipak Patil, a second year MBBS student, who took the NEET exam, said that a student sitting behind him during the test had two A4 sheets containing answers that matched the question paper with striking accuracy.

“Out of 180 questions, around 160 were identical and in the exact same sequence. This cannot be dismissed as a mere guess paper or coincidence,” Patil said.

Patil shared several screenshots of WhatsApp chats that reveal how the alleged racket was operating. In one conversation, a student claimed that a staff member from her father’s office had offered her the NEET paper, for which she had already paid ₹50,000.

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Another message shows an individual demanding ₹30,000 before the exam and ₹70,000 after the results, promising the solved paper in return.

In a more alarming disclosure, a student from Kota, Rajasthan, a major coaching hub, reportedly told others that he had collected ₹24 lakh from multiple aspirants to arrange the leaked paper.

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The screenshots show students discussing payments and assurances of “guaranteed” answers, raising serious questions about the integrity of the examination process.

These revelations come amid growing nationwide concern over the conduct of competitive medical entrance exams. While authorities are yet to comment on the specific claims, the detailed testimonies and documentary evidence shared by the student could prompt a fresh investigation into this year’s NEET.

Students and parents have demanded a thorough probe, including verification of the answer sheets mentioned by Dipak Patil and tracing of the numbers and individuals involved in the alleged chats.