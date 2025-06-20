NEET PG 2025 Application Edit Window Opens at natboard.edu.in, Know How to Apply | Image: Pixabay

NEET PG 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reopened the NEET PG 2025 application correction window on June 20, 2025. This is the final opportunity for candidates to review and edit their application forms before the exam, which is scheduled for August 3, 2025. Applicants can make necessary changes on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

The edit window, open until June 22, allows candidates to update important details such as date of birth, academic qualifications, gender, category, PwD and EWS status. Applicants can also re-upload essential images like their photograph, signature, and thumb impression, ensuring they meet the required format.

Only candidates who completed the payment before the deadline can access the correction facility. No fresh applications will be accepted during this period.

NEET PG Application Form 2025: How to Edit

Step 1: Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Go to the “Examination” section and select the “NEET PG” tab.

Step 3: Click on “Applicant Login” and log in using your registered credentials.

Step 4: Make the necessary changes and click on “Save and Next” after each update.

Step 5: The updated NEET PG 2025 application form will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the revised form for future reference.

About NEET PG Exam 2025:

As directed by the Supreme Court, the NBEMS will conduct the NEET PG 2025 exam on August 3 in a single shift. The board has also been instructed to release the NEET PG raw scores and answer key from this year onwards.