Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • NEET PG 2025 Exam Postponed, NBE to Announce Fresh Dates Soon, Check Latest Updates Here

Updated 2 June 2025 at 18:35 IST

NEET PG 2025 Exam Postponed, NBE to Announce Fresh Dates Soon, Check Latest Updates Here

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) has been postponed to allow for a single-shift exam as directed by the Supreme Court for fairness. A new date will be announced soon. Candidates should check the official website.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
NEET PG 2025 Exam Postponed, NBE to Announce Fresh Dates Soon, Check Latest Updates Here
NEET PG 2025 Exam Postponed, NBE to Announce Fresh Dates Soon, Check Latest Updates Here | Image: File Photo

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 has been postponed.

The official notice states that the NEET PG 2025 exam, originally scheduled for 15 June 2025, has been postponed. This decision was made to facilitate the arrangement of additional test centres so that the exam can be conducted in a single shift. The revised exam date will be announced soon.

Official Notice: 

The NEET PG 2025 examination was initially set for June 15 2025. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced the decision today. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more information.

Supreme Court Directs NBEMS to Hold NEET PG 2025 in a Single Shift:

The decision follows a Supreme Court order directing the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to conduct the NEET PG 2025 exam in a single shift on 15 June, using a common question paper.

This move aims to ensure fairness and transparency and comes in response to a petition challenging NBEMS’s earlier plan to hold the exam in two shifts.

Public Reaction to the Postponement of the NEET PG Exam 2025: 

Published 2 June 2025 at 18:01 IST