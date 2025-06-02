NEET PG 2025 Postponed: Social Media Flooded with Memes After NBE Announcement

NEET PG 2025 Postponed: Soon after the announcement of NEET PG 2025 postponement, memes flood social media. | Image: x

NEET PG 2025 Postponed: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the postponement of the NEET PG 2025 exam. Originally scheduled for June 15, 2025, the exam has been deferred to enable the arrangement of additional test centres, ensuring that the examination can be conducted in a single shift across the country. A revised date is yet to be announced.

NEET PG Postponed 2025: Memes Flood Social Media

No sooner had the postponement been made public than memes and reactions flooded social media platforms. From joy to frustration to sheer exhaustion.

NEET PG Postponed: City Slip, Admit Card, and Exam Dates Await Fresh Schedule

According to the original plan, the advanced city intimation slips for candidates were to be released on June 2.

However, in light of the postponement, the new dates for city slips, admit cards, and the examination itself will be announced soon on the official website: [nbe.edu.in](https://nbe.edu.in).

NEET PG Postponed: What's Next After NEET PG?

Once the examination is conducted, successful candidates will move on to the counselling phase for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will oversee 50% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats, while the rest will be managed by respective state counselling bodies.

NEET PG Postponed: Mixed Reactions From Students