NEET PG 2025 Postponed: Social Media Flooded with Memes After NBE Announcement

Updated 2 June 2025 at 18:49 IST
NEET PG 2025 Postponed: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the postponement of the NEET PG 2025 exam. Originally scheduled for June 15, 2025, the exam has been deferred to enable the arrangement of additional test centres, ensuring that the examination can be conducted in a single shift across the country. A revised date is yet to be announced.
No sooner had the postponement been made public than memes and reactions flooded social media platforms. From joy to frustration to sheer exhaustion.
According to the original plan, the advanced city intimation slips for candidates were to be released on June 2.
However, in light of the postponement, the new dates for city slips, admit cards, and the examination itself will be announced soon on the official website: [nbe.edu.in](https://nbe.edu.in).
Once the examination is conducted, successful candidates will move on to the counselling phase for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will oversee 50% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats, while the rest will be managed by respective state counselling bodies.
While many students welcomed the move as it provides them with extra preparation time, others expressed concern over the uncertainty and recurring disruptions in the exam calendar.
Published 2 June 2025 at 18:43 IST