Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 to Be Out on April 19, Here's How to Check

UBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), also known as the Uttarakhand Vidhyalayee Shiksha Parishad, will announce the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations on April 19, 2025. Once announced, candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official UBSE website at ubse.uk.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the results will be revealed during a press conference, which is scheduled to begin at around 11 am.

UBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: Official Websites to Check

The results will be accessible on the following official websites:

ubse.uk.gov.in

uaresults.nic.in

UK Board Result 2025: Minimum Passing Marks

To successfully pass the examination, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject.

For Class 10, the board will also consider the student’s performance in their Class 9 annual exams, overall attendance in Class 9, and the marks gained in internal assessments and monthly tests held during Class 10.

Likewise, Class 12 students must score at least 33 per cent in every subject to be declared as qualified.

UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Board at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for “UK Board Class 10 Result 2025” or “UK Board Class 12 Result 2025” on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and any other required information.

Step 4: Click on the submit button to view your result on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of your result for future use.