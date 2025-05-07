NEET PG 2025 Registration Closes Today at natboard.edu.in, Apply Now

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the application window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate ( NEET PG 2025) today, May 7. Candidates must complete and submit their application form by tonight on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Candidates who wish to apply for MD, MS, or PG Diploma courses in India must complete their application online through the NBEMS portal before the deadline.

NEET PG Registration 2025: Application Fee

Applicants from General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 3,500. Those belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories need to pay Rs 2,500.

NEET PG 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website https://natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Once the application window is open, click on the NEET PG 2025 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Carefully read the information bulletin to understand the rules, eligibility, and exam details.

Step 4: Sign up using your email ID and mobile number to create your login.

Step 5: Enter your personal, academic, and contact details correctly.

Step 6: Upload clear scanned copies of your photo, signature, and other required documents.

Step 7: Use online payment methods to pay the application fee.

Step 8: Download and keep a copy of your filled form and confirmation page for future use.

About NEET PG 2025 Exam:

The NEET PG 2025 exam is set to take place on June 15, 2025, and will be conducted in two computer-based shifts.

This exam is held to fill 50 percent of the All-India Quota (AIQ) seats, as well as 100 percent of the seats in deemed and central universities, and 100 percent of the all-India open DNB seats.