NEET PG 2025: Registration Link Active at nbe.edu.in, Check Eligibility, Application Fee, and Direct Link to Apply Here

NEET PG 2025 Application: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has begun the NEET PG 2025 registration process today, 17 April 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application forms online until 7 May 2025 by visiting the official website at nbe.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2025 entrance exam is scheduled for June 15, 2025. As per the official notification, the results are likely to be declared by July 15. This year, the exam will be conducted in two shifts using computer-based testing (CBT) mode to ensure a smooth and fair evaluation at all centres.

NEET PG 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the NEET PG exam, candidates must have an MBBS degree, or a provisional pass certificate recognised under the Indian Medical Council Act. They should also have completed their one-year internship by the deadline set by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).

Additionally, candidates must be registered with either the Medical Council of India (MCI) or a State Medical Council (SMC). This registration can be either provisional or permanent.

NEET PG 2025: Application Fees

The NEET PG 2025 application fee can be paid online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking. The registration fee varies based on the candidate’s category:

General, OBC, and EWS candidates: Rs 3,500

SC, ST, and PwD candidates: Rs 2,500

NEET PG 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘NEET PG 2025’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Register by entering your details and logging in.

Step 4: Fill in the application form carefully.

Step 5: Pay the exam fee online.

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

About the NEET PG 2025 Exam:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2025) is a key examination for medical graduates in India. It is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) and is required for admission to postgraduate medical courses like MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes. NEET PG acts as the main route to secure seats in medical colleges and institutions across the country.